‎€30 million in growth expected in income tax, says Minister Tevdovski

Skopje, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - Excellent revenue collection is registered in the national budget, there is excellent liquidity and we are exerting serious pressure for realization of foretasted expenditures. I'm pleased with the fact that there is increase in revenues from contributions, which is adequate with salary growth, Minister of Finance Dragan Tevdovski tells MIA.

Rise in income tax expense is evident as a trend in the first eight months, according to him.

"‎€30 million in increase in profit tax is expected by August. This is a clear sign that the companies are recovering and the economy is standing on its own feet. Latest data about industrial production in August show a growing increase of 8.4% compared to the same month last year," says Tevdovski in an interview with MIA.

Also, data on foreign direct investments (FDIs) suggest a rising increase compared to 2017.

"FDIs in the first half of 2018 registered €327 million. In 2017 alone, FDIs stood at €227 million. The government will keep on creating conditions for economic growth. It will improve alongside our clear commitment to the EU and NATO," concludes the Minister. ba/14:43

