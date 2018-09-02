EU earmarks €15 million to support Macedonia's agriculture in 2019

Skopje, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - ‎€15 million in support through the EU for Macedonia's agriculture in 2019 has been agreed. Of those, ‎€3,5 million will be singled out to build new irrigation systems and a plant for disposal of farm animal carcasses will be built with €4,5 million, Ljupco Nikolovski has announced.

The Minister of Agriculture said that after Macedonia joined the EU, farmers would be awarded subsidies directly by the EU.

The EU's budget includes €400 billion intended for agriculture development for the period 2014-2020.

"Membership into NATO and the EU will provide more EU funds for subsidies, mechanization, higher revenues, better yield, a modern and sustainable agriculture, more jobs in rural areas and improvement of the economic development," Minister Nikolovski said yesterday while meeting with farmers from the Skopje villages of Stajkovci and Cresevo.

This year alone, he said, the European Commission through the IPARD 2 Programme earmarked to Macedonia over €12 million for investments in agricultural businesses, production capacities, rural public infrastructure, etc. ba/11:32

