Job vacancy rate at 1.44%, more than 7,000 workers wanted
- Monday, September 03, 2018 12:41 PM
Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) - Job vacancy rate in Q2 was 1.44%, meaning that there were 7,199 job vacancies, statistics show.
The job vacancy rate was highest in accommodation and food service activities, 2.59%, while the lowest rate was registered in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, 0.24%, says the State Statistical Office on Monday.
Business entities with 3-9 employees had the highest job vacancy rate of 1.93%.
The Pelagonia Region had the highest job vacancy rate at 2.05%.
A total of 2,794 job vacancies was recorded in the fifth group of occupations, i.e. service and sales workers. ba/12:40
