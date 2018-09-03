Gasoline prices slightly up: ERC

Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) - Retail prices of gasoline and of diesel rise MKD 1-1.5 as of Monday midnight, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.

Thus, the new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 is MKD 72 per litre and EUROSUPER BS-98 is MKD 74. The price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) now stands at MKD 64.5 and extra light household fuel (EL-1) will be sold for MKD 53.

The price of crude oil M1-HC goes up and stands at MKD 34 per kilogram.

Average price of crude oil on international markets in the past forthnight was 74.5 dollars per barrel. Denar-Dollar exchange rate was MKD 53.62. ba/13:44

