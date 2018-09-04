Debate on perspectives of Macedonian economy after EU, NATO accession

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - Debate on perspectives of Macedonian economy after the country joins EU and NATO will take place in the Economic Chamber of Macedonia on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Chamber president Branko Azeski will focus on issues related to the topics, but also consequences if Macedonia fails to move in such a direction.

"Adoption and implementation of European standards, operating within the Union's single market, influx of foreign investments, establishment of long-term business partnerships are some of the issues of interest," says the chamber. ik/09:42

