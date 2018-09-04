МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, September 04, 2018, 

Debate on perspectives of Macedonian economy after EU, NATO accession

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  9:43 AM

Debate on perspectives of Macedonian economy after EU, NATO accession

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - Debate on perspectives of Macedonian economy after the country joins EU and NATO will take place in the Economic Chamber of Macedonia on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Chamber president Branko Azeski will focus on issues related to the topics, but also consequences if Macedonia fails to move in such a direction.

"Adoption and implementation of European standards, operating within the Union's single market, influx of foreign investments, establishment of long-term business partnerships are some of the issues of interest," says the chamber. ik/09:42

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
2/12/2016 6:43:02 PM EP's Tajani: It's vital for Europe Macedonia to be part of EU and NATO

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top