Tuesday, September 04, 2018, 

Bekteshi: Macedonia to launch "one stop shop" with Albania too

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  11:22 AM

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia will launch a "one stop shop" system with Albania in the course of 2019, said Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi on Tuesday.

Minister Bekteshi said the move aimed at increasing bilateral trade cooperation.

"Macedonia is fully committed to increasing cooperation with countries in the region, the creation of a common economic zone, thus increasing the competitiveness of our companies," Bekteshi told reporters prior to a public debate at the Economic Chamber of Macedonia.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic launched the implementation of the one stop shop project at the Tabanovce-Presevo border crossing, resulting in time cuts for customs duties and border controls. ik/11:21

