Bekteshi: Macedonia to launch "one stop shop" with Albania too
- Tuesday, September 04, 2018 11:22 AM
Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia will launch a "one stop shop" system with Albania in the course of 2019, said Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi on Tuesday.
Minister Bekteshi said the move aimed at increasing bilateral trade cooperation.
"Macedonia is fully committed to increasing cooperation with countries in the region, the creation of a common economic zone, thus increasing the competitiveness of our companies," Bekteshi told reporters prior to a public debate at the Economic Chamber of Macedonia.
Over the weekend, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic launched the implementation of the one stop shop project at the Tabanovce-Presevo border crossing, resulting in time cuts for customs duties and border controls. ik/11:21
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:21 PM | Macedonian companies to take part in international fabric trade fair in Munich
The companies ‘Eurosolid’; ‘Astibo Fashion Group’; ‘Kuli’; ‘Metas’ and ‘Albatros’ are set to promote...
- 5:09 PM | Measures taken to enable peaceful referendum day, says Spasovski
All necessary preparations are being made to create a peaceful atmosphere in order the citizens to m...
- 5:03 PM | Gov't signs up three business accellerator companies to support startups together with WB
For the first time in Macedonia, three business accelerator program contracts were signed on Tuesday...
- 4:57 PM | Stratfor: Why efforts to build bridges could threaten peace in the Western Balkans
Just under the surface of the relative calm that has endured in the Western Balkans over the past de...
- 3:54 PM | Ex-premier Gruevski denies Wikileaks document credibility
Ex-premier Nikola Gruevski says the Wikileaks document, which reveals that Skopje was willing to ac...