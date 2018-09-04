Business community supports referendum NATO and EU membership

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - The Economic Chamber of Macedonia gives its full and unequivocal support to the Government regarding the referendum and the subsequent processes of EU and NATO accession, but also expects reconciliation of political parties towards creating even better conditions for economic development.

"You assured us in the need for the business community to support progressive ideas. We are aware and we appreciate your efforts in the past period," said chamber president Branko Azeski at Tuesday's debate that included Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev.

PM Zaev said businessmen should seize the fresh opportunity to cooperate with Greece and Bulgaria.

"Macedonia should make a quantum leap and this is possible only if it joins NATO and EU. I believe we will succeed, because this is important for everyone. Having a market of 1,5 million people and one of 500 million is entirely different," stressed Zaev.

He expects the GDP to rise by 2.5-4 percent in the second quarter, and exceed five percent after the Euro-Atlantic integration process.

"This is possible if we, politicians, get it together, and then EU whips us into the right track," underlined Zaev.

The business community assessed that economic parameters have significantly improved over the past year, with numbers expected to boost following the country's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Foreign Investors Council chairman Stefan Peter said that if Macedonia does not seize the current opportunity and become part of EU and NATO, disappointment among the youth will rise, emigration will intensify, foreign investments, exports and job creation will drop, accompanied by political crises and security threats.

"In addition, the country will lose EUR 1 billion that EU is prepared to give Macedonia after accession etc," added Peter.

PM Zaev once again voiced conviction in the decisions that have been taken, regardless of the effects they would have on his political career.

"There is no EU and NATO integration if issues are not fully resolved. I am absolutely certain that the agreement with Greece is a job well done. Its benefits will become visible in the coming period. We only need to follow the spirit of building friendships," said Zaev. ik/13:15

