Gov't signs up three business accellerator companies to support startups together with WB

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – For the first time in Macedonia, three business accelerator program contracts were signed on Tuesday to provide support to young entrepreneurs. Fund for Innovations Director Jovan Despotovski signed the contracts together with representatives from three companies in the presence of PM Zoran Zaev, Vice-premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, and World Bank Manager for Macedonia and Kosovo Marco Mantovanelli.

The World Bank is investing EUR 1.45m into the project, and the three business accelerators are expected to provide an additional EUR 550,000.

PM Zaev said these contracts would contribute towards creating more favorable business opportunities for young people to stay and build their future in Macedonia.

"These three business accelerators," Zaev said, "will provide financial support for a hundred startups over the next three years. The program will offer mentorship and any other necessary help for young entrepreneurs to develop their business plans and innovations."

Vice-premier Angjusev urged young people to take advantage of this program and apply to develop their creative ideas.

"Launch your startup and get financial support, equipment, and expert advice. Seize this opportunity," Angjusev said, "and dream your dream." mr/17:03

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.