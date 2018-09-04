Macedonian companies to take part in international fabric trade fair in Munich
- Tuesday, September 04, 2018 5:21 PM
Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – The companies ‘Eurosolid’; ‘Astibo Fashion Group’; ‘Kuli’; ‘Metas’ and ‘Albatros’ are set to promote the potential for investing in Macedonia’s textile industry at the international fabric trade fair - Munich Fabric Start 2018, which is to be held on September 4-6.
The Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion is organizing the participation of the Macedonian companies in Munich international fair.
The Munich Fabric Start is an international fabric trade fair, which takes place right on time for the start of the season semi-annually in Munich. The fair has its origins in the representative exhibition ‘Stoff München’. The portfolio ranges from women-, men- and children wear to denim-, street- and sportswear. By now, the exhibition includes eight different areas, which makes the division into two exhibition venues necessary: Collections - fabric collections from basic to haute couture, accessories and trimmings for the fashion industry, Bluezone - denim, street and sportswear, Showrooms - full packaging solutions, Asia Salon - Asian suppliers, Design Studios - fashion prints and patterns, Organic Selection - sustainable fabrics and accessories.
This fair is a compressed exhibition by leading exhibitors from around the world. Here colors, patterns, prints, materials and accessories of the coming season will be shown. From ultra-light materials to high-tech coatings and ready-to-wear fabrics and collections an extensive product range of fashionable textiles as well as the complete range of suppliers for ribbons, buttons and labels is presented. The fair is accompanied by an extensive program of lectures, panel discussions as well as fashion shows and presentations. lk/17:20
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:31 PM | FM Dimitrov informs Kumanovo citizens on purpose of upcoming referendum
The international community representatives commend Macedonia’s success to solve the problems with G...
- 8:40 PM | Government sets up committee for Macedonia’s integration with NATO
At its regular session Tuesday the government set up a committee in charge of Macedonia’s integratio...
- 8:18 PM | PM Zaev meets participants in Skopje conference, organized by Aspen Institute
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani welcomed Tuesday a dele...
- 6:24 PM | Six dead as strongest typhoon in quarter century batters Japan
The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years battered the west of the country Tuesday with violent...
- 6:15 PM | Kremlin says Syria army getting ready to 'solve' Idlib 'terrorism' problem
The Kremlin said Tuesday the Syrian army is getting ready to solve the problem of "terrorism" in the...