Wednesday, September 05, 2018, 

Six municipalities to get EUR 4,7 million for infrastructure projects

Wednesday, September 05, 2018  9:26 AM

Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) - Construction and overhaul of local roads, storm water systems and reconstruction of an elementary school are the projects to be signed within the project for improvement of municipal services on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski will sign the agreements worth MKD 290 million (EUR 4,7 million) with mayors of Centar Zupa, Zelino, Studenicani, Kavadarci, Ilinden and Kisela Voda, in the attendance of World Bank country director Marco Mantovanelli.

The Municipal Services Improvement Project is implemented by the Finance Ministry, funded by the World Bank and supported by EU IPA. ik/09:25

