Budget liquidity excellent, no need for review: FinMin
- Wednesday, September 05, 2018 12:08 PM
Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) - Macroeconomic indicators are positive, the budget liquidity is excellent, and therefore a review is not required, said Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski on Wednesday.
"All macroeconomic indicators and positive and move in the right direction. Industrial production unveiled last week showed an eight-percent growth compared to July of last year, accompanied by a 5.6-percent growth in the first seven months of 2018. In addition, exports have risen by more than ten percent. Crediting is solid, inflation is fully under control. There is also an excellent tax collection rate. All of this points to the fact that the budget liquidity is excellent and we can realize all projections," Tevdovski told reporters after the signing of agreements within the World Bank Municipal Services Improvement Project.
According to him, there is currently no need for review, but analyses are continuously carried out in this regard. ik/12:06
