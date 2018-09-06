GDP up 3.1 percent in Q2: statistics
Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased by 3.1 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2018, says the State Statistical Office.
In this quarter, the biggest increase was recorded in sections: R, S and T - Arts, entertainment and recreation; Other service activities; Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use by 13.9%; G, H and I - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; Transportation and storage; Accommodation and food service activities by 12.7% and M and N - Professional, scientific and technical activities; Administrative and support service activities by 4.5%.
In the second quarter of 2018, Household final consumption, including Non-profit institutions serving households, increased by 3.2% in nominal terms, and its share in the GDP structure was 69.6%.
In the same period, Export of goods and services increased by 13.0% in nominal terms, while Import of goods and services increased by 6.6%. ik/12:21
