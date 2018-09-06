Two annexes for intensive construction of Kicevo-Ohrid motorway

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - The Government adopted Thursday an annex to the agreement for construction of the Kicevo-Ohrid motorway with Chinese company "Sinohydro".

The annex enables the unfreezing of EUR 205 million for the project, resulting in intensive construction works and payment of domestic companies hired as sub-contractors.

A second annex to be concluded in October will establish the prices for additional works that are required to unblock the project, which was in standstill due to problems in planning, improper geo-mechanical testing, unresolved land expropriation.

Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski said after today's Government session that the annex would mark the beginning of the problem's solution.

Vice Premier Angjusev expects intensive works on the 57km-long motorway section in September, October and during the winter, if weather conditions allow for it.

Minister Sugareski said the EUR 205 million would be used for continuation of the construction works, as well as payments to the hired companies.

The motorway's construction was launched in February 2014 and was set to cost about EUR 400 million. The deadline for its completion has been extended to mid-2021. ik/12:48

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.