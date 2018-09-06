Two annexes for intensive construction of Kicevo-Ohrid motorway
- Thursday, September 06, 2018 12:50 PM
Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - The Government adopted Thursday an annex to the agreement for construction of the Kicevo-Ohrid motorway with Chinese company "Sinohydro".
The annex enables the unfreezing of EUR 205 million for the project, resulting in intensive construction works and payment of domestic companies hired as sub-contractors.
A second annex to be concluded in October will establish the prices for additional works that are required to unblock the project, which was in standstill due to problems in planning, improper geo-mechanical testing, unresolved land expropriation.
Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski said after today's Government session that the annex would mark the beginning of the problem's solution.
Vice Premier Angjusev expects intensive works on the 57km-long motorway section in September, October and during the winter, if weather conditions allow for it.
Minister Sugareski said the EUR 205 million would be used for continuation of the construction works, as well as payments to the hired companies.
The motorway's construction was launched in February 2014 and was set to cost about EUR 400 million. The deadline for its completion has been extended to mid-2021. ik/12:48
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:57 PM | Mike Pence denies he wrote 'gutless' anonymous editorial
US Vice-President Mike Pence has dismissed speculation he is the author of a damning anonymous edito...
- 4:10 PM | Trump to Ivanov: Prespa Agreement paves way for Macedonia’s NATO, EU membership
The historic Prespa Agreement resolves the long-standing name issue with Greece and paves the way fo...
- 3:50 PM | Stoltenberg: NATO door is open, but only people can decide to walk through it
In a few weeks’ time, Macedonia will hold a referendum on the name agreement, so I encourage voters ...
- 3:01 PM | Zaev - Asselborn: The success of the referendum will ensure NATO, EU integration
"We're waiting for you to join us in the EU and NATO," said Minister of Foreign and European Affairs...
- 2:09 PM | Osmani - Asselborn: The solution is to look to the future
Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean Asselborn is visiting Skopje ahead of one of the great...