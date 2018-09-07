Eight organizations to receive USAID grants

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - Eight organizations will receive one-year grants within the USAID Business Ecosystem Project on Friday.

The grants aim to improve existing and develop new business services for micro, small and medium enterprises in Macedonia.

The grants will be presented to the Skopje Crafts Chamber, association for rural development LAG Agro Leader, MAKAM-TRANS, Macedonian Association of Metal and Electrical Industry, Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, Macedonian Lift Association, Economic Chamber of North-East Macedonia, and Solar Macedonia.

The services to be developed through the grants include labor force training and development, support in access to sources of financing, support in networking with foreign markets, expertise for optimization of production etc.

Launched in 2017, Business Ecosystem Project seeks to increase productivity, revenues, and jobs for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). It works with business associations, chambers of commerce, financial institutions, training centers, firms seeking to develop their value chains, and other organizations that provide business support services to SMEs. It also works with financial institutions to increase the available financing to SMEs. ik/09:27

