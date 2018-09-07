Eight organizations get USAID grants

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - Eight organizations received Friday one-year grants through the USAID Business Ecosystem Project.

The grants aim to improve existing and develop new business services for micro, small and medium enterprises in Macedonia.

USAID General Development Office Director Edward Gonzalez presented the grants to the Chamber of Crafts-Skopje, Local Action Group Agro Lider, MAKAM-TRANS, Macedonian Association of Metal and Electrical Industry, Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, Macedonian Lift Association, Economic Chamber of North-East Macedonia, and Solar Macedonia.

Gonzalez said all organizations offer developed, unique and relevant proposals that will support companies of different sectors in increasing their productivity, create new jobs and fill up their staff.

The services to be developed through the grants include labor force training and development, support in access to sources of financing, support in networking with foreign markets, expertise for optimization of production etc.

Launched in 2017, Business Ecosystem Project seeks to increase productivity, revenues, and jobs for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). It works with business associations, chambers of commerce, financial institutions, training centers, firms seeking to develop their value chains, and other organizations that provide business support services to SMEs. It also works with financial institutions to increase the available financing to SMEs. ik/12:33

