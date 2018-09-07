МИА Лого
Friday, September 07, 2018, 

Number of unemployed in Q2 drops by 6.2 percent: statistics

Friday, September 07, 2018  12:40 PM

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - The number of unemployed persons in the second quarter (Q2) of 2018 dropped by 6.2 percent, while the number of employed individuals has increased by 2.1 percent, says the State Statistical Office.

The labour force in the Republic of Macedonia in Q2 numbered 957,471 persons, of which 755,073 were employed, while 202,398 were unemployed persons.

The activity rate in this period was 56.9, the employment rate was 44.9, while the unemployment rate was 21.1. ik/12:39

