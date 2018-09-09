EIB 100m-loan to be available for companies as of October

Skopje, 9 September 2018 (MIA) –The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Macedonian Bank for Development Promotion (MBDP) will sign Tuesday a EUR 100m loan aimed at financing small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Ministry of Finance will sign the loan agreement on behalf of Macedonia's government.

It means that companies may apply as of October for financial support of their investment projects. MBDP will allocate the funds through selected local commercial banks.

This loan will facilitate a realization of new projects, create jobs, boost the export rate, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski says in an interview with MIA. lk/12:09

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.