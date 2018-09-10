Central Securities Depository to launch digital tool for end users
- Monday, September 10, 2018 8:51 AM
Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - The Central Securities Depository will promote Monday a new digital tool that enables fast and simple access to its services.
The web portal is intended for 530 issuers or 70,000 owners of securities.
Depository director Darinka Damjanovikj and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) representatives are set to address the promotion. ik/08:49
