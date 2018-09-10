Discoverer: Visit Ohrid instead of Dubrovnik
- Monday, September 10, 2018 4:52 PM
Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) – The Discoverer travel website published a recent article titled ''Five Destinations Limiting Tourists - and Where to Go Instead,' recommending that tourists visit Ohrid instead of Dubrovnik.
"A visit to Dubrovnik's historic old town," says Discoverer's travel writer Julia Hammond, "is a highlight of any Croatian vacation, but the crowds that pack its narrow streets and passageways don't make for a quality visitor experience.
"This overcrowding is exacerbated by cruise ships, which disgorge their passengers in great numbers, swelling the population for a few hours before boarding again.
"Add to that the increased awareness of the city from its starring role in the ridiculously popular Game of Thrones, and you've got yourself a problem of epic proportions."
Hammond adds that the Croatian authorities have been forced to act, capping the number of people who can walk the crumbling ramparts to a safe 4,000 a day quota.
Instead of Dubrovnik, she suggests that travelers visit Ohrid, Macedonia.
"Instead of trying to be one of the lucky ones who gets a ticket to Dubrovnik's sites, try the delightful town of Ohrid in nearby Macedonia," Hammond writes.
"It has charm in spades, from its lakeshore eateries to the ancient churches and monasteries that seem to litter every street corner.
"Set on the oldest lake in Europe, the city has a rich history that will delight you - especially when enjoyed without jostling crowds." mr/16:52
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:37 PM | FM Dimitrov: No other alternative for Macedonia's future other than in Europe (video)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov during his visit to Shtip on Monday said that up to 80 p...
- 5:25 PM | U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson visits Prishtina and Belgrade
United States Senator Ron Johnson said the U. S. supports "all efforts for peace and stability in th...
- 4:52 PM | Discoverer: Visit Ohrid instead of Dubrovnik
The Discoverer travel website published a recent article titled ''Five Destinations Limiting Tourist...
- 4:21 PM | UN: Major Idlib raid could spark worst catastrophe of 21st century
The UN's new humanitarian chief warned on Monday that a large-scale military operation against the r...
- 3:56 PM | Action Plan for public administration reform to be put into practice in 2019
The Council for Public Administration Reforms on Monday held its third meeting to coordinate state i...