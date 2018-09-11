Government, EIB to sign EUR 100 million agreement

Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) - The Government, the Macedonian Bank for Development Promotion and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will sign Tuesday an agreement over the use of EUR 100 million by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

As of October, companies can apply for the funds through EIB loans, distributed by national commercial banks.

Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski told MIA the credit line will enable new projects, new jobs, increased liquidity of economy and rise in exports. ik/08:45

