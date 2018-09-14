Promotion of project on sustainable equal regional development

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - A project on sustainable and inclusive equal regional development will be promoted in the Government on Friday.

The project is implemented in cooperation with the Swiss Agency for Cooperation and Development.

Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu are scheduled to address the event. ik/08:31

