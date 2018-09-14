Promotion of project on sustainable equal regional development
- Friday, September 14, 2018 8:33 AM
Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - A project on sustainable and inclusive equal regional development will be promoted in the Government on Friday.
The project is implemented in cooperation with the Swiss Agency for Cooperation and Development.
Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu are scheduled to address the event. ik/08:31
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 10:43 AM | World Bank approves USD 33.4 mil loan to support social services and early childhood development in Macedonia
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved a USD 33.4 million loan to help advance the soc...
- 10:01 AM | Dac: MIA should be always in the service of truth
Stage, television and film actor Dragan Spasov-Dac in a short interview with MIA on its 20th anniver...
- 9:57 AM | IFC to increase its support in Macedonia
Support to the private sector, improved electricity supply and facilitated access to finances for mi...
- 9:31 AM | Without name issue solution, EU door will be closed for decades: Hahn tells MIA
Ahead of his visit to Macedonia on Monday (Sept. 17), EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn in a...
- 9:29 AM | Tsipras supports Zaev's referendum efforts
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has expressed wish, hope and support for Macedonian counterpart ...