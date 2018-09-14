IFC to increase its support in Macedonia

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Support to the private sector, improved electricity supply and facilitated access to finances for micro, small and medium companies are the three areas where the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is set to support Macedonia in the coming period.

IFC director for Europe and Central Asia, Wiebke Schloemer told Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski on Thursday that the institution is planning to support the private sector by networking foreign direct investments (FDIs) with domestic companies.

"The second field of our support is improved electricity supply from renewable sources, while the third is stimulation of micro, small and medium enterprises through facilitated access to finance," said Schloemer.

FinMin Tevdovski noted the Government's commitment to these sectors and highlighted the importance of the recent signing of the agreement with the European Investment Bank for EUR 100 million of cheap credit lines, the Finance Ministry said in a press release. ik/09:55

