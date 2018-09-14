EUR 8 million for municipal infrastructure projects
Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - As of Friday, municipalities can apply for EUR 8 million through the Municipal Services Improvement Project. The Finance Ministry has published a public call for allocation of a new tranche within the World Bank project.
Municipalities can finance projects such as construction and overhaul of water supply, sewerage and waste water treatment systems, local road infrastructure, energy efficiency, construction of kindergartens, green markets, infrastructure in industrial zones and similar projects, the Finance Ministry said in a press release.
The Municipal Services Improvement Project aims at enhancing services and developing the local economy.
"Thousands of citizens in Macedonia receive improved services from their municipality as a result of this project, including new or reconstructed streets, water supply systems, rehabilitated riverbeds, kindergartens, culture centers, municipal buildings etc. These are real projects, with real values for citizens," said Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski at the recent signing of project agreements for capital investments with six municipalities.
Seventy-two capital projects in 41 municipalities have been realized through the project in one year. Total project funds amount to EUR 81,1 million, along with IPA grant funds for rural development worth EUR 14,6 million. ik/11:10
