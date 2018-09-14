KFC opens first restaurant in Macedonia
- Friday, September 14, 2018 5:21 PM
Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - KFC, also known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, an American fast food restaurant chain that specializes in fried chicken, opened Friday its first restaurant in Macedonia’s capital Skopje.
The US company is set to invest EUR 10 million and in line with the business plan intends to open several restaurants in the country and create 400 new jobs, KFC franchise owner Fatmir Zymberi said at the opening ceremony.
The KFC first restaurant is located in Skopje City Mall. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, US Ambassador to Macedonia Jess Baily and Mayor of Skopje municipality Karpos Stefan Bogov were among the guests at the ceremony.
KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the few brands in America that can boast a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. There are over 21,000 KFC outlets in more than 130 countries and territories around the world. lk/17:20
