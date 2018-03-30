Premiere of chamber opera Between Dreams and Flights
- Friday, March 30, 2018 8:50 AM
Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - A premiere of one-act chamber opera Between Dreams and Flights by Goran Nacevski will be held Friday within the 41. Days of Macedonian Music festival in the Macedonian Opera and Ballet.
Chamber choir and orchestra will perform with the soloists Aleksandra Lazarevska – Vasilevski (soprano), Dejan Stoev (tenor) and Neven Siljanovski (baritone) who will be accompanied by two ballet dancers.
Conductor of opera is Ivan Eminovik, director is Ljupka Jovanovska, Zoran Nikolovski is set designer, Brankica Jordanovska is costume designer and Maja Karevski is choreographer. sk/08:49
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:17 PM | Agricouncil: Prioritize sheep industry by providing more support
During its initial session on Friday, the newly founded Agricouncil of Macedonia agreed on four reso...
- 4:16 PM | USAID in 25 years has supported 157 projects in Macedonia
In the past 25 years, USAID in Macedonia has supported 157 projects in the sphere of inclusion in ed...
- 3:03 PM | Gov't spokesman: Greece seeking name solution within its national line
Athens is seeking solution to the name dispute in accordance with the national line of all Greek adm...
- 2:45 PM | Ivanov congratulates Jews on Passover holiday
President Gjorge Ivanov congratulates Friday Passover holiday to Berta Romano-Nikolic, President of ...
- 2:26 PM | Nimetz, Dimitrov and Kotzias convene in Vienna to seek name solution
A meeting of UN name envoy Matthew Nimetz with the foreign ministers of Macedonia and Greece, Nikola...