Friday, March 30, 2018, 

Premiere of chamber opera Between Dreams and Flights

Friday, March 30, 2018  8:50 AM

Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - A premiere of one-act chamber opera Between Dreams and Flights by Goran Nacevski will be held Friday within the 41. Days of Macedonian Music festival in the Macedonian Opera and Ballet.

Chamber choir and orchestra will perform with the soloists Aleksandra Lazarevska – Vasilevski (soprano), Dejan Stoev (tenor) and Neven Siljanovski (baritone) who will be accompanied by two ballet dancers.

Conductor of opera is Ivan Eminovik, director is Ljupka Jovanovska, Zoran Nikolovski is set designer, Brankica Jordanovska is costume designer and Maja Karevski is choreographer. sk/08:49

