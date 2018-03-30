Macedonian Philharmonic to receive a new Steinway

Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonian Philharmonic will receive a new Steinway concert grand piano as a donation from Strabag, one of the leading European construction companies.

The Philharmonic has had only one concert piano so far, also a Steinway grand, which was donated by PTT Macedonia.

The new concert grand will be presented on Monday.

"The concert piano donation is a historic gesture not only for the Macedonian Philharmonic but for our country's music culture in general. The quality of this instrument is beyond compare, and it makes an enormous difference during a soloist performance," the Philharmonic said. mr/12:52

