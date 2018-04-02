МИА Лого
Monday, April 02, 2018, 

Student film festival "Filmocija" begins

Monday, April 02, 2018  8:39 AM

Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - The third student film festival "Filmocija", organized by the Film Institute - Ohrid Film Academy, begins on Monday.

The festival includes film screenings, workshops and mini-concerts.

The event runs through April 6. ik/08:37

