Student film festival "Filmocija" begins
- Monday, April 02, 2018 8:39 AM
Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - The third student film festival "Filmocija", organized by the Film Institute - Ohrid Film Academy, begins on Monday.
The festival includes film screenings, workshops and mini-concerts.
The event runs through April 6. ik/08:37
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:09 PM | Annual conference on first budget of independent Macedonia
The government will keep making efforts for budgets to create conditions stimulating the economy thr...
- 5:50 PM | Stavreski's Secret Ingredient to compete for Cleveland International Film Festival prize
Gjorče Stavreski's Secret Ingredient will be screened at the 42nd Cleveland International Film Festi...
- 5:46 PM | Greece: Prosecutor says ex-minister guilty of money laundering
A prosecutor in Athens on Monday proposed that former minister Tasos Mandelis be found guilty of mon...
- 5:06 PM | PM Zaev says there's no need for early parliamentary polls
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev welcomed Monday the decision of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE to go back...
- 4:51 PM | Macedonian 'Charlie's Angels' documentary to premier on Belgrade’s TV N1
The documentary 'Charlie's Angels', telling a story about Macedonia Special Prosecution Office (SPO...