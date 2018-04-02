Stolevski's Would You Look at Her wins Grand Prix in Belgrade

Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) – Would You Look at Her, directed by Goran Stolevski, won the Grand Prix for the best international short film at the 65th edition of The March Festival of documentary and short films that yesterday wrapped up in Belgrade.

The jury described the short as "a telling critique of the current political climate and psychology expressed through an uncompromising portrayal of the independent and positive heroine, who goes through life with determination and dignity.

"Directed with precision, the film is an example of a powerful, authentic, and impressive work and an active call to reexamine stereotypes regarding the representation of women on screen."

The March Festival of documentary and short films is the oldest Serbian film festival and one of the longest-running film festivals in Europe. More than 120 movies were screened at the festival this year.

Would You Look at Her tells the story of Aneta, a young woman who tries to solve her problems in school and at home by taking part in an exclusively male religious ritual: jumping into the cold water to catch the Vodici cross.

The cast of the film includes Sara Klimovska, Igor Angelov, Pirunika Kiselički, Antonija Belazelkoska, Milica Stojanova, Žarko Jovanovikj, Ivo Antov, Viktor Arsov, Simon Manaskovski, Izabela Novotni, and Goran Ilikj.

Goran Stolevski wrote the screenplay, Naum Doksevski is the cinematographer, Vlatko Čačorovski designed the set, Žaklina Krstevska designed the costumes, Bratislav Zafirovski is the sound editor, and Natalija Kajevska did the makeup.

Dimitar Minov, Kristijan Burovski, and Tomi Salkovski produced the film.

The short is a co-production between Black Cat Production and Skopje Film Studio and it received the financial support of the Macedonian Film Agency.

The next festival Would You Look at Her will screen at is the LET'S CEE Film Festival running from Apr 13 to 22 in Vienna, Austria. mr/13:03

