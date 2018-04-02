Macedonian Philharmonic receives new concert grand piano

Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonian Philharmonic received Monday a new Steinway concert grand piano as a donation from Strabag, one of the leading European construction companies.

The piano is worth around EUR 160,000.

Culture Minister Robert Alagjozovski at a news conference today reminded the press of the debts the previous government incurred, including the ones related to the Philharmonic hall construction, which was left largely unfinished.

"We managed to rise to the challenges," Alagjozovski said, "and finish the object in time for the beginning of the season.

"As for our debt to Strabag, we agreed on a payment dynamic, which fulfills our obligations and prevents enormous monthly interest rates of hundreds of thousands of euros taken out of the citizens' budget."

The new piano, Alagjozovski said, will enable the Philharmonic to present exclusive performances by renowned international pianists.

Viktor Ilieski, the director of the Philharmonic, expressed his delight over the new concert grand, adding that the orchestra's old Steinway was donated by the Macedonian Post Office (PTT) in 1992.

"The concert grand will be officially introduced on May 10, when the Russian pianist Yevgeny Sudbin will perform," Ilieski said.

Ilieski also announced an upcoming Strabag-sponsored Philharmonic concert to be directed by Austrian conductor Gustav Kuhn on Oct 18, 2018. World-famous soloists will perform at the concert, which features Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

Strabag's Gorančo Agovski said that this donation was their modest contribution to the future work of the Philharmonic.

Young Macedonian pianist Arda Mustafaoğlu was the first to play the concert grand, performing the Macedonian composer Vlastimir Nikolovski's Toccata. mr/15:38

