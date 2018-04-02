Stavreski's Secret Ingredient to compete for Cleveland International Film Festival prize

Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) – Gjorče Stavreski's Secret Ingredient will be screened at the 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) as an official entry in its Central and Eastern European Competition.

The Macedonian movie, which has won 7 international awards so far, will compete against 14 other European films, including the Bosnian Men Don’t Cry, the Romanian Ana, mon amour, the Russian Arrhythmia, the Slovene film The Miner, and the Bulgarian-Macedonian co-production Directions.

This year’s edition of CIFF is running under the slogan Embrace Curiosity, referring to the inquisitive nature of the festival, its artists, and its more than 100,000 attendees. The festival, which runs for 11 days, will host around 300 film professionals, presenting about 200 feature films and 200 shorts from 72 countries.

This is the second time Secret Ingredient has been shown in the United States. It premiered at the Santa Barbara Festival in California in February and won the Best Film Award. mr/17:49

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.