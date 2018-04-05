MWA's Danica Rucigaj annual contest entry period begins

Skopje, 5 April 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonian Writers Association has announced the start of its Danica Rucigaj annual award contest for the best poetry collection written by a member of the MWA.

Poetry books published May 2017 through April 2018 are eligible to enter the competition. Authors and publishers should submit four copies of each book to the MWA until April 30 at the latest.

The non-monetary award in the form of a commemorative plaque is presented by the MWA's Women Writers Club named after Macedonian poet Danica Rucigaj, who lost her life at age 29 in the 1963 Skopje earthquake. mr/11:17

