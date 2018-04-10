Cinematheque's Branko Gapo DVD to vie for international film prize

Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) – Cinematheque of Macedonia's latest DVD edition, director Branko Gapo's film oeuvre in digital format, has entered the race for the Best International DVD prize given annually by the Il Cinema Ritrovato festival in Bologna, Italy.

Other finalists in the competition are DVD editions of films by Fritz Lang, Alfred Hitchcock, Jean-Luc Godard, Hou Hsiao-hsien, Andrei Tarkovsky, Sergei Parajanov, Jean-Pierre Melville, David Lynch, and Mike Nichols.

Also vying for the prize are restored films about the Olympic Games and a selection of Taiwanese movies.

The entries have been published by curatorial institutions such as Criterion, F. W. Murnau Stiftung, the British Film Institute, Cinematheque of Catalonia, the Czech Film Archive, and the Hungarian National Film Archive.

Founded in 1986, Il Cinema Ritrovato (Cinema Rediscovered) is a festival dedicated to the rediscovery and promotion of restored films from around the world. Organized by the Cineteca di Bologna, Italy, it is one of the most important international festivals of film restoration, screening around 400 films over nine days. This year's edition of the festival runs from June 23 to July 1.

The DVD set of six movies by Branko Gapo, one of the most prolific Macedonian directors, came out earlier this year and contains his Days of Temptation (Denovi na iskushenie, 1965), A Time Without War (Vreme bez vojna, 1969), Gunshot (Istrel, 1972), The Longest Journey (Najdolgiot pat, 1976), Time, water (Vreme, vodi; 1980) and Macedonian Saga (Makedonska saga, 1993). mr/13:49

