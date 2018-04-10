Dunja Ivanova to perform piano marathon at Macedonia square
- Tuesday, April 10, 2018 12:40 PM
Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian pianist Dunja Ivanova will give a three-hour performance at Skopje's Macedonia square on April 16 beginning at noon. The concert is titled "Passing By".
Ivanova will perform works by established contemporary composers such as Philip Glass, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Walter Niemann, Arvo Pärt, Ludovico Einaudi, Zbigniew Preisner, Ian Livingstone, Leonard Bernstein, Bill Evans, as well as the Beatles and Leonard Cohen.
This unconventional solo concert aims to make an audience out of random passers-by, unlike the usual classical music performances, which rely on concert halls and concert programs. The idea behind Ivanova's performance is for contemporary piano music to reach listeners when they least expect it.
The concert is one of this year's Ministry of Culture-supported projects. mr/12:40
