Three Macedonian shorts to compete in Austria's LET'S CEE festival

Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) – Three Macedonian short films have made the official shorts shortlist of this year's International LET'S CEE Film Festival, which runs from April 13 to 22 in Austria.

The 15 finalists chosen for the Short Film competition include Éclair directed by Marko Gjokovikj, They Come from the Center of the World by Dina Duma, and Would You Look at Her by Goran Stolevski. Gjokovikj and Duma will also participate in LET'S CEE's Talent Academy.

Avec l'amour by Macedonian producer Atanas Georgiev is vying for the Best Documentary Film award, and Secret Ingredient by Gjorce Stavreski is taking part in the festival's Promising Debuts competition.

Under the slogan "Dangerously Good Films," LET'S CEE will screen a total of 162 short, documentary, and feature films from Central and Eastern Europe at eight theaters in Vienna, as well as in Graz, Villach, and Salzburg.

This year's Lifetime Achievement award will be given to two directors: Kira Muratova (83), considered the most important film director during the Soviet era, and Hungarian screenwriter and director Márta Mészáros (86).

The festival will screen Muratova's The Asthenic Syndrome (1989), described as the “last forbidden” film of the USSR, and Mészáros's latest release, Aurora Borealis: Északi fény (2017).

Other festival winners will be announced on April 22. mr/17:57

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.