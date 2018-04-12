Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA) - The 8. Philosophical Film Festival kicks off Thursday evening with the screening of Philippe Noyce’s Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002) film in the Cinematheque of Macedonia.

The programme of the festival which will take place in Skopje from 12-19 April, includes screenings of six feature films and 22 short films. The films will be running for the “Golden Owl” award for best film by the jury and the audience.

The festival’s programme also features Special Screenings: Film meets Philosophy, additional programme with lectures and Jazz evening, as well as events from the educational programme.

The Philosophical Film Festival which started in 2010, organised by the non-profit organization Philosophical Society of Macedonia is also supported by the Film Agency, Ministry of Culture and City of Skopje. Festival also collaborates with the Faculty of Philosophy within SS. Cyril and Methodius University and four film academies (Skopje, Stip, Ohrid and EFTA University). sk/09:04

###

