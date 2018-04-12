Book Fair to open six-day run beginning May 3 at Boris Trajkovski

Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA) – The 30th annual Book Fair, sponsored by the Macedonian Ministry of Culture, will begin May 3 and continue through May 9 at Skopje's Boris Trajkovski arena.

According to the Ministry, all major publishing houses from Macedonia and the region will present their latest releases, hold book signings, and offer significant discounts.

As part of the Ministry's efforts to make books more accessible to young readers and inspire a love of reading at an early age, entry for students organized in groups will be free.



Billed as the largest cultural event in the country, the fair is expected to draw more than its usual 40,000 visitors. mr/10:04

