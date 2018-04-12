Novel of the Year award to be officially presented to Parmakovska
- Thursday, April 12, 2018 10:49 AM
Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA) – Frosina Parmakovska will receive the Novel of the Year award at Daut Pasha Hamam this evening at 6 pm.
Pitted against 26 other novels, Parmakovska's book "Countdown" (Ili-Ili, 2017) was chosen for the prize awarded by the Slavko Janevski foundation.
This is the 19th time the Novel of the Year award is given to a Macedonian author and the first time the Slavko Janevski foundation is presenting it. The competition was previously organized by the now-defunct Utrinski newspaper.
The prize consists of a monetary sum of 150,000, a plaque and a statuette. It is sponsored by Komercijalna banka and the Ministry of Culture. mr/10:49
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 3:29 PM | Macron 'has Syria chemical attack proof'
France's President Emmanuel Macron says he has "proof" that the Syrian government attacked the town ...
- 2:45 PM | Ohrid hosts NBRM annual conference
The representatives of several central banks from the region, the EU and beyond, the European Centra...
- 2:35 PM | Deputy PM: Macedonia delivers reforms as promised nine months ago
Deputy PM in charge of EU integration Bujar Osmani held Thursday in Brussels a meeting with High Rep...
- 2:12 PM | Matej Bogdanovski's first children's book to launch at Kino Kultura
Stories from Oddland (Приказни од Чудновија) is the first children's book by Macedonian artist Matej...
- 1:45 PM | Progress made, but the hardest issues remain to be solved, say Dimitrov and Kotzias
Progress has been made involving some of the issues that have already matured and there are still di...