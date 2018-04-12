Novel of the Year award to be officially presented to Parmakovska

Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA) – Frosina Parmakovska will receive the Novel of the Year award at Daut Pasha Hamam this evening at 6 pm.

Pitted against 26 other novels, Parmakovska's book "Countdown" (Ili-Ili, 2017) was chosen for the prize awarded by the Slavko Janevski foundation.

This is the 19th time the Novel of the Year award is given to a Macedonian author and the first time the Slavko Janevski foundation is presenting it. The competition was previously organized by the now-defunct Utrinski newspaper.

The prize consists of a monetary sum of 150,000, a plaque and a statuette. It is sponsored by Komercijalna banka and the Ministry of Culture. mr/10:49

