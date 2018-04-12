Jewish community observes Yom HaShoah, promotes memoir by Elie Wiesel
Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA) – The Jewish community of Macedonia is commemorating Yom HaShoah and holding a book launch of Night by Elie Wiesel at the Holocaust Memorial Center in Skopje today.
Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, is observed as Israel's day to recall the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and commemorate the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.
Night is a memoir by Aushvitz survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel (1928-2016), published by Ars Libris and the Holocaust Fund of the Jews from Macedonia. Dr. Todor Čepreganov will speak about the book. mr/11:21
