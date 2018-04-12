Philharmonic to perform music composed by Dzijan Emin
Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA)
Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonian Philharmonic and the Association of Jazz Artists of Macedonia are putting on Electro-Acoustic Concert, featuring new music by Macedonian composer and conductor Dzijan Emin, in the Philharmonic Concert Hall at 8 pm Thursday.
Around 40 musicians will take part in the concert, which will feature free-form and impromptu elements paired with modern technology to create "new sound images and structures," according to Emin.
Emin is the principal horn player of the Philharmonic and has also worked as an orchestrator, conductor, and album producer. He has collaborated with musicians such as Derrick May, Air, and Daft Punk. mr/12:16
