Vlatko Stefanovski plays Vienna's Accent theater

Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA) – Internationally acclaimed Macedonian guitar player Vlatko Stefanovski yesterday performed a solo concert at the Accent theater in Vienna, Austria.

The Macedonian Embassy in Vienna said several foreign diplomats and members of the Austrian Foreign Ministry attended the concert.

A guitar virtuoso, Stefanovski played cover versions and variations on famous Macedonian folk songs. The audience gave him a standing ovation and roaring applause at the close, bringing him back for a third encore. mr/12:41

