Secret Ingredient to vie for LET'S CEE's Promising Debuts prize
- Friday, April 13, 2018 4:33 PM
Skopje, 13 April 2018 (MIA) – Gjorce Stavreski's Secret Ingredient is competing in the Promising Debuts category of the 6th International LET'S CEE Film Festival, which runs from April 13 to 22 in Vienna, Austria.
As one of 14 contenders for the prize, Stavreski's film will screen on April 16, 17, and 21.
LET'S CEE focuses on short, documentary, and feature films from Central and Eastern Europe, screening more than 150 movies during its ten days at eight theaters in Austria.
Other Macedonian movies that will be shown at this year's festival include Éclair directed by Marko Gjokovikj, They Come from the Center of the World by Dina Duma, Would You Look at Her by Goran Stolevski, The Children Will Come by Ana Jakimska, and Ilija Cvetkovski's documentary Avec l'amour. mr/16:33
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:02 PM | OSCE’s Suomalainen: Media freedom getting better, critical issues still exist
The media freedom environment in Macedonia has slowly started to improve, but many critical issues s...
- 4:33 PM | Secret Ingredient to vie for LET'S CEE's Promising Debuts prize
Gjorce Stavreski's Secret Ingredient is competing in the Promising Debuts category of the 6th Intern...
- 4:22 PM | Koumoutsakos: FM Kotzias accepts alleged Greek irredentist aspirations toward northern neighbor
It seems that Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, although indirectly, accepts Skopje claims about alleg...
- 2:12 PM | Merkel: We are here to help
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday addressed reporters...
- 2:05 PM | Companies from Israel and Kosovo interested in investing in Macedonia
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco ...