Secret Ingredient to vie for LET'S CEE's Promising Debuts prize

Skopje, 13 April 2018 (MIA) – Gjorce Stavreski's Secret Ingredient is competing in the Promising Debuts category of the 6th International LET'S CEE Film Festival, which runs from April 13 to 22 in Vienna, Austria.

As one of 14 contenders for the prize, Stavreski's film will screen on April 16, 17, and 21.

LET'S CEE focuses on short, documentary, and feature films from Central and Eastern Europe, screening more than 150 movies during its ten days at eight theaters in Austria.

Other Macedonian movies that will be shown at this year's festival include Éclair directed by Marko Gjokovikj, They Come from the Center of the World by Dina Duma, Would You Look at Her by Goran Stolevski, The Children Will Come by Ana Jakimska, and Ilija Cvetkovski's documentary Avec l'amour. mr/16:33

