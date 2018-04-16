Piano marathon of Dunja Ivanova at Skopje square
- Monday, April 16, 2018 8:33 AM
Skopje, 16 April 2018 (MIA) - Pianist Dunja Ivanova will hold a three-hour concert at Skopje's main square on Monday.
Passers-by will have a chance to witness the open-air concert, which starts at noon.
Ivanova will perform pieces by renowned contemporary composers at the concert supported by the City of Skopje. ik/08:32
