Piano marathon of Dunja Ivanova at Skopje square

Skopje, 16 April 2018 (MIA) - Pianist Dunja Ivanova will hold a three-hour concert at Skopje's main square on Monday.

Passers-by will have a chance to witness the open-air concert, which starts at noon.

Ivanova will perform pieces by renowned contemporary composers at the concert supported by the City of Skopje. ik/08:32

###

