МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 

Grand Prix for award "Jami District" at "Faces without Masks" festival

Tuesday, April 17, 2018  9:27 AM

Grand Prix for award "Jami District" at "Faces without Masks" festival

Skopje, 17 April 2018 (MIA) - Serbian play "Jami District" directed by Kokan Mladenovic won the Grand Prix award at the 11. international theatre festival "Faces without Masks", which closed on Monday.

"Dealing with the problem of identity in contemporary societies, especially on the Balkans, it opens issues that remain unanswered for all times. Created in the form of a false documentary, the project clearly shows it is a product of thorough analysis and focused work by all participants, the end result being a play that leads us to permanent reevaluation," the jury said in its elaboration.

Дистрикт 1

"Jami District" also won the best directing award and the best actor award for Nina Neskovic.

In addition, sensory play "Artica" produced by Spanish independent theatre "Ponten Pie" won the award for best concept.

Арктик

This year's Faces without Masks included seven plays from Macedonia, Greece, Spain, Serbia and Kosovo. ik/09:24

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
11/13/2017 1:42:41 PM Secret Ingredient wins audience award at 58th Thessaloniki Film Festival
10/30/2017 1:00:20 PM Actor Nikola Ristanovski wins top award at theater festival in Serbia
10/24/2017 5:16:57 PM Golden Five wins awards at international film festival in Poland
9/1/2017 6:01:00 PM Vardan Tozija's Amok wins top award at Austrian film festival
11/22/2016 1:23:03 PM Nikola Ristanovski wins Best Actor award at 4th Bosphorus Film Festival

Mosaic

"Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria gets Hollywood star

There were laughs and tears on the Hollywood Walk ...

Facebook paid $7.3m for Mark Zuckerberg's security last year

Facebook increased its spending on security for Ma...

‘It: Chapter 2’ set to begin shooting this July in Toronto

The sequel to “It,” the highest-grossing Stephen K...

BBC’s Versailles ‘axed as viewers bored of sex scenes’

BBC series Versailles is reportedly set to be axed...

Vlatko Stefanovski plays Vienna's Accent theater

Internationally acclaimed Macedonian guitar player...

Top