Grand Prix for award "Jami District" at "Faces without Masks" festival

Skopje, 17 April 2018 (MIA) - Serbian play "Jami District" directed by Kokan Mladenovic won the Grand Prix award at the 11. international theatre festival "Faces without Masks", which closed on Monday.

"Dealing with the problem of identity in contemporary societies, especially on the Balkans, it opens issues that remain unanswered for all times. Created in the form of a false documentary, the project clearly shows it is a product of thorough analysis and focused work by all participants, the end result being a play that leads us to permanent reevaluation," the jury said in its elaboration.

"Jami District" also won the best directing award and the best actor award for Nina Neskovic.

In addition, sensory play "Artica" produced by Spanish independent theatre "Ponten Pie" won the award for best concept.

This year's Faces without Masks included seven plays from Macedonia, Greece, Spain, Serbia and Kosovo. ik/09:24

