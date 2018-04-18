Premiere of Macedonia-Kosovo co-production "The Return"
- Wednesday, April 18, 2018 8:43 AM
Skopje, 18 April 2018 (MIA) - Premiere of film "The Return", written and directed by Kastriot Abdyli, will be screened in the Skopje-based "Cineplexx" cinema on Wednesday.
"Dardania Film" from Skopje is the film producer, "Shkupi Film" from Pristina is the co-producer, funded by the Macedonian Film Agency and the Kosovo Cinematography Center.
The story focuses on a young Albanian immigrant and his French fiance, who decide to visit his native village in Macedonia. The pleasant surprise turns sour when his parents learn the true reasons behind their son's return.
The cast includes Hazir Haziri, Selman Lokaj, Delphine Depardieu. Vladimir Samoilovski is the cinematographer. ik/08:42
