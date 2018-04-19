21st Skopje Film Festival to begin at Millenium tonight

Skopje, 19 April 2018 (MIA) – The premiere screening of Year of the Monkey, a feature film written and directed by Vladimir Blaževski and produced by Punk Film, will open the 21st Skopje Film Festival at the Millenium theater at 8 pm Thursday.

This year's festival, which runs through April 26, will present more than 50 movies, workshops, guest appearances, as well as an Alfred Hitchcock film retrospective. The screenings and other events will take place in the Millenium and Frosina theaters and in the Cinematheque.

The festival's film selection is divided into seven sections: Auteur Films, Panorama of World Cinema, Macedonian Production, French Film Focus, European Film Selection, Hitchcock Retrospective, and the newly established Queer Focus.

Blaževski's Year of the Monkey is a dark comedy co-produced by Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Kosovo.

The two protagonists are Tsobe, a cash-strapped keeper at the Skopje Zoo, and the zoo's inhabitant Coco the chimpanzee. After Coco escapes from the Zoo, Tsobe gets fired, but he is promised a chance to get his job back if he tracks down the chimpanzee and captures him again.

The runaway monkey, the festival's press release says, becomes a mirror for a sad and funny world that has lost its compass and a symbol of civil disobedience in an unfortunate country.

Igor Angelov plays the lead role, and the cast includes Marija Kohn, Reshit Bereda, Faik Mefailovski, Cun Lajchi, Refet Abazi, Tanja Kočovska, Aleksandar Kamnarovski, and Peter Elliot. Dimo Popov is the director of photography. The film was shot at 80 locations throughout Macedonia in 2016.

After its first screening, Year of the Monkey will be showing in Cineplexx theaters. Its world premiere will be at the Moscow International Film Festival running from April 19 through 26.

In its Macedonian Production selection, this year's Skopje Film Festival will screen eight movies. One of them is Cobra, a poignant story about the wrestling legend Shaban Tеrstena, the only Macedonian Olympic gold medalist. The film was directed by Igor Ivanov Izi. The festival will also show Goran Stolevski's Would You Look at Her, winner of this year's Sundance Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction.

The Hitchcock Retrospective will feature five films by the master of suspense: Rear Window, Psycho, Rebecca, The Birds, and Strangers on a Train.

The festival will also host several workshops. Michael Onder, the director of Taksim Hold'em, will hold a workshop on making low-budget films at the Cinematheque on Friday. Participants will have a chance to meet Jozef Ercevik Amado, the producer of Taksim Hold'em.

French directors Léa Mysius and Christophe Regin will hold the workshop "How to write, direct, and produce your first feature film" at the University for audiovisual arts EFTA on April 23.

The book With Downcast Gays: Aspects of Homosexual Self-Oppression, written by Andrew Hodges and David Hutter, will be promoted within the Queer Workshop on Monday at 7 pm, followed by a discussion with Dr. João Florêncio, Stanimir Panajotov, and Aleksandar Kovačevski.



This year's festival poster was designed by Gjorgji Despodov. The film festival schedule is available at www.skopjefilmfestival.com.mk. mr/11:59

###

