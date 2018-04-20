Hoxha: Cultural and Information Center of Macedonia to open in Tirana
- Friday, April 20, 2018 4:47 PM
Skopje, 20 April 2018 (MIA) – At its 64. session, the Macedonian government adopted a decision to sign a contract with the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania to open a Cultural and Information Center of the Republic of Macedonia in Tirana and of the Republic of Albania in Skopje, government spokesperson Muhamed Hoxha said at a press conference on Friday.
"We expect that the Cultural and Information Center of Macedonia in Tirana and the one of Albania in Skopje will further strengthen the cultural cooperation between the two countries," Hoxha said, "and create conditions for cultural workers and institutions to present their work both in Albania and in Macedonia."
He said this was the fourth Cultural and Information Center of the Republic of Macedonia to be founded, following those in Sofia, New York, and Istanbul. mr/16:46
