After its successful premiere, Year of the Monkey to play in Cineplexx theaters

Skopje, 21 April 2018 (MIA) – Year of the Monkey, the new Macedonian feature film written and directed by Vladimir Blaževski and produced by Punk Film, after its official premiere at the Skopje Film Festival will continue to play in Cineplexx theaters in Skopje.

Blaževski described the movie as a dark comedy at a press conference held on Friday. "Stylistically, we wanted to create a fairytale image of the absurd world around us," he added. "The film is meant to arouse positive emotions in the audience, create a counterpoint, and radiate optimism."

Year of the Monkey was co-produced by Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Kosovo. Igor Angelov plays the lead role, and the cast includes Elena Trajkovska, Marija Kohn, Reshit Bereda, Faik Mefailovski, Cun Lajchi, Refet Abazi, Tanja Kočovska, Aleksandar Kamnarovski, and Peter Elliot. Dimo Popov is the director of photography. The film was shot at 80 locations throughout Macedonia in 2016.

The two protagonists are Tsobe, a cash-strapped keeper at the Skopje Zoo, and the zoo's inhabitant Coco the chimpanzee. After Coco escapes from the Zoo, Tsobe gets fired, but he is promised a chance to get his job back if he tracks down the chimpanzee and captures him again.

The runaway monkey, the festival's press release says, becomes a mirror for a sad and funny world that has lost its compass and a symbol of civil disobedience in an unfortunate country.

Year of the Monkey is currently showing in Cineplexx theaters. Its world premiere will be at the Moscow International Film Festival running from April 19 through 26. mr/16:42

