Prilep theater festival to introduce audience award next year

Prilep, 16 June 2018 (MIA) - As of next year, the Vojdan Cernodrinski National Theater Festival will add one more recognition, i.e. an audience award, it has been announced.

"The festival is nothing without its audience. Therefore, an audience award will be introduced at next year's 54th edition of the theater festival, because its audience knows really well what is good and what isn't," Katarina Kocevska, festival's selector and art director, said speaking at a ceremony of the 2017 Vojdan Cernodrinski Festival in Prilep.

The festival was closed with an awards ceremony.

Les Miserables, produced by the Prilep National Theatre, was named best play of the 53rd Macedonian Theatre Festival in Prilep.

The play also scooped the awards for best female in a leading role (Angela Naumoska), contemporary stage dramatization of the novel (Gorjan Milosevski), and music score (band Foltin).

Diego de Brea won the directing award for King Lear of the Skopje-based Turkish Theatre. Sasko Kocev was awarded for his leading role in the play "No Man's Land" of the Skopje-based Macedonian National Theatre. ba/16:54

