Ohrid hosts International Seminar for Macedonian Language, Literature and Culture

Ohrid, 17 June 2018 (MIA) - Some 70 foreign university students studying Macedonian language, students who research topics related to Macedonian language, literature and culture, scholars of Macedonian language and university professors engaged in projects on Macedonian studies from 25 countries are part of the 51st International Seminar for Macedonian Language, Literature and Culture taking place in Ohrid.

It is no coincidence that the Seminar has been organized in Ohrid since its establishment in 1967, said Nikola Jankulovski, Rector of the Sts. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje. Ohrid is an infinite source of the Macedonian language where the spirit and tradition of the Ohrid Literary School and the University of St. Clement of Ohrid is being nourished, according to him.

The Seminar, Jankulovski said, in the past five decades has established itself as a serious institution promoting Macedonian studies, Macedonian language, literature and culture while all of its participants from abroad have been recognized as ambassadors of Macedonian studies worldwide.

So far, over 4,000 participants from 50 countries were part of the Seminar for Macedonian Language.

Moreover, the 45th International Scientific Conference was held as part of the Seminar in which experts from Macedonia and abroad presented their papers with findings from their researches related to Macedonian studies. ba/15:12

###

