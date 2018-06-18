Accordionists Kolovski, Krishtaleva to hold concert ranging 'From Classics to Variete'

Skopje, 18 June 2018 (MIA) – Accordionists Aleksandar Kolovski from Macedonia and Anna Krishtaleva from Russia will hold a concert at the Macedonian Philharmonic Chamber Music Hall on Monday.

Titled 'From Classics to Variete,' the concert will feature music pieces from Domenico Scarlatti, Edvard Grieg, Ernesto Lecuona (arr. Arcadi Volodos), Anatoli Kusiakov, Rudolf Würthner, Victor Novikov, and Astor Piazzolla.

Aleksandar Kolovski (b. 1990, Skopje) studied at the Skopje's Faculty of Music Arts, where he was taught by Zlatko Madevski. From 2009 to 2012, he attended master classes by Frédéric Deschamps in France. In 2018, he received his MA from the Anton Bruckner University in Linz, Austria, where he studied under Alfred Melichar. Kolovski has performed worldwide and has won prestigious awards from festivals such as Trophée Mondial de l'Accordéon, Castelfidardo, Città di Spoleto, and Montrond-les-Bains, Lyon.

Anna Krishtaleva (b. 1996, Armavir, Russia) studied with Mikhail Boyko at the Neocuban Music School and attended the Rostov State Conservatory, where she studied under Yuri Shishkin. Her repertoire is rich and varied, including works of Felix Mendelssohn, Moritz Moszkowski, Johann Sebastian Bach, Rodion Shchedrin, Viatcheslav Semionov, as well as Russian folk music compositions. Her performances have been praised for their 'passion and depth, dramatic scales, delicate scope of sound, and brilliant technique.' mr/11:58

